Rabiot
Club News, Videos

Video – Watch Rabiot put Juventus one up against Inter Milan

November 6, 2022 - 9:04 pm

Adrien Rabiot has been in a rich vein of form recently and it has continued this evening with another goal and what a nicely taken goal it was.

Rabiot can thank Felip Kostic for the assist, the Serbian went on a blistering run down the wing and made the pass that set up the Frenchman to score.

Watch the video below, I am sure you will agree that it was a beautifully taken goal and a great assist.

 

 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Inter

Confirmed Juventus team to face Inter Milan

November 6, 2022
Ramy Bensebaini

Juventus still monitoring soon to be free Bundesliga man amidst interest from Inter Milan

November 6, 2022
Ndicka

German club makes a new attempt to keep Juventus target

November 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.