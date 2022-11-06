Video – Watch Rabiot put Juventus one up against Inter Milan

Adrien Rabiot has been in a rich vein of form recently and it has continued this evening with another goal and what a nicely taken goal it was.
Rabiot can thank Felip Kostic for the assist, the Serbian went on a blistering run down the wing and made the pass that set up the Frenchman to score.
Watch the video below, I am sure you will agree that it was a beautifully taken goal and a great assist.
It's a beautiful Juventus counter-attack! 💫
Adrien Rabiot guides the ball in expertly for the hosts in the Derby d'Italia. pic.twitter.com/IGhNBPqkaX
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2022
RABIOT GOLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/PnDF3U3HLQ
— Follow @footitalia1 (@footitalia2) November 6, 2022
No Comments