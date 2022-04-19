Video – Watch some of Juan Cuadrado’s best goal at Juventus

His goals might differ from one another, and even the number on the back of jersey has been constantly changing, but one thing remains the same about Juan Cuadrado: Once he scores, we’re all invited to watch a special post-goal celebration.

After automatically renewing his contract until 2023, the official Juventus YouTube channel celebrated La Vespa’s new deal by uploading a video containing some of his best goals at the club, followed by his unique dancing celebration.

The list includes his stunner against Inter, as well as two fantastic strikes in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Lyon.