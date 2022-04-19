Club News

Video – Watch some of Juan Cuadrado’s best goal at Juventus

April 19, 2022 - 6:30 pm

His goals might differ from one another, and even the number on the back of jersey has been constantly changing, but one thing remains the same about Juan Cuadrado: Once he scores, we’re all invited to watch a special post-goal celebration.

After automatically renewing his contract until 2023, the official Juventus YouTube channel celebrated La Vespa’s new deal by uploading a video containing some of his best goals at the club, followed by his unique dancing celebration.

The list includes his stunner against Inter, as well as two fantastic strikes in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Lyon.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri

Is Allegri holding back Vlahovic with his balance-heavy approach?

April 19, 2022
de sciglio

“They’re not afraid” – De Sciglio explains difference between French and Italian football

April 19, 2022
Nahuel Molina

Molina flattered by Juventus interest and explains what differs him from Cuadrado

April 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.