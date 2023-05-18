Video – Watch super sub Vlahovic gives Juventus lead over Sevilla

Cometh the hour cometh the man and that is exactly what Dusan Vlahovic has done this evening in Seville.

The Serbian had barely been on the pitch a minute when he burst into the Sevilla area and showed great composure to beat the keeper with a sublime chip.

It is now up to Juve to try and hold out, they lead 2-1 on aggregate and will almost certainly face an onslaught from the home side.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy the moment.

What a finish from Dusan Vlahovic! 🥶 The composure to put Juventus ahead vs. Sevilla…#UEL pic.twitter.com/bJmEUCmyMy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023