Vlahovic
Video – Watch super sub Vlahovic gives Juventus lead over Sevilla

May 18, 2023 - 9:32 pm

Cometh the hour cometh the man and that is exactly what Dusan Vlahovic has done this evening in Seville.

The Serbian had barely been on the pitch a minute when he burst into the Sevilla area and showed great composure to beat the keeper with a sublime chip.

It is now up to Juve to try and hold out, they lead 2-1 on aggregate and will almost certainly face an onslaught from the home side.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy the moment.

