The official Serie A YouTube channel picked the ten best Juventus goals of the 2021/22 season, and the winner might surprise you.

Whether it was on purpose or not, Juan Cuadrado shocked Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu with a direct corner kick goal, and the montage placed it on top of the list.

Dusan Vlahovic’s debut goal against Hellas Verona landed in second place, while Paulo Dybala’s strike at the Olimpico Stadium against Roma completed the podium.