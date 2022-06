With every new season, the Juventus U23 squad continues to produce talents who could one day become pillars in the Old Lady’s first team.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the finest goals scored by the young Lamberto Zauli’s men throughout the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

The young Matias Soulé is the main star on the list with four entries, including a wonderful freekick, while Fabio Miretti and Marley Aké are also heavily involved.