Video – Watch the best moments for Juventus in 2022

The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing some of the moments from what a rather disappointing 2022.

The montage included the Bianconeri’s stunning comeback against Roma and the more recent wins over Inter and Lazio. It also featured Paul Pogba’s return, Giorgio Chiellini’s emotional farewell and Federico Chiesa’s return from injury against Paris Saint-Germain.

The year also witnessed some memorable goals, including Nicolo Fagioli’s fabulous winner in Lecce and Dusan Vlahovic’s smashing freekicks.