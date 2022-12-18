Club News

Video – Watch the best of Adrien Rabiot at Juventus

December 18, 2022 - 1:30 pm

While he prepares to take the field in the World Cup final between France and Argentina, we take a look at some of the best recent highlights from Adrien Rabiot at Juventus.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar first half of the campaign which saw him scoring two braces: the first in the Champions League against Maccabi Haifa and the second versus Empoli in Serie A.

He also broke the deadlock in the victory over Inter while also providing two key assists for Moise Kean (against Hellas Verona and Lazio).

