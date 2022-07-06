Club News

Video – Watch the best of Alvaro Morata at Juventus

July 6, 2022 - 5:45 pm

Although the management hasn’t given up yet on securing his services for next season, Alvaro Morata’s two-year loan spell at Juventus expired last week.

Thus, the club’s official Twitter paid tribute to the Spaniard with a montage containing some of his finest moments from his second spell in Turin.

The video included his goals against Napoli and Milan earlier in the campaign, as well as his stunning strike against Lazio in his final home fixture, and of course his scorcher against Fiorentina last season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

danilo

Juventus launch opening bid for Serie A fullback; How it could affect Danilo’s position

July 6, 2022
De Ligt

Important meeting expected between Juventus and defender’s agent

July 6, 2022

How the career paths of Ronaldo and Dybala could intertwine again

July 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.