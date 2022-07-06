Video – Watch the best of Alvaro Morata at Juventus

Although the management hasn’t given up yet on securing his services for next season, Alvaro Morata’s two-year loan spell at Juventus expired last week.

Thus, the club’s official Twitter paid tribute to the Spaniard with a montage containing some of his finest moments from his second spell in Turin.

The video included his goals against Napoli and Milan earlier in the campaign, as well as his stunning strike against Lazio in his final home fixture, and of course his scorcher against Fiorentina last season.