Video – Watch the best of Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus in 2021/22

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci suffering from recurring injury problems, Matthijs de Ligt cemented himself as the main pillar at the back for Juventus in 2021/22.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing the Dutchman’s highlights of the campaign.

Of course the video included some timely interception, sliding tackles and brave blocks, as well as his occasional goals, like his winner against Spezia and his opener in the Derby della Mole versus Torino.