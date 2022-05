At the end of the season, Giorgio Chiellini will end his 17-year long collaboration with Juventus. The captain played his final home fixture for the Bianconeri on Monday evening. Paulo Dybala also bid the fans farewell as he heads towards the exit door.

After the match against Lazio, the two stars bid the crowds farewell in an emotional ceremony that featured a tribute video for the departing captain, while the Argentine striker burst into tears throughout the ceremony.