The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the entire match between the Juventus legend.

On a magical Tuesday night, some of the club’s most iconic stars returned to Turin to share the same pitch in a seven-a-side friendly. The Bianconeri were celebrating the Agnelli family’s 100 years at the club.

Alessandro Del Piero and Zinedine Zidane were the two captains of the opposing teams, and it was the Frenchman’s side that won the contest by nine goals to six.