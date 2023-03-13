Rabiot
Video – Watch the highlights from entertaining Juventus- Sampdoria encounter

March 13, 2023 - 11:00 am

Last night, Juventus were embroiled in a thrilling encounter against Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri thought they had the match wrapped up early when Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead following Gleison Bremer’s opener, but the visitors mounted a stunning comeback by scoring twice within a minute.

Nonetheless, the home side asserted its authority after the break, restoring the lead through another goal from Rabiot. Although Dusan Vlahovic struck the post twice (including one from the spot), Matias Soulé pounced on the rebound to make it 4-2.

