At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus earned their first home victory of the season at the expense of Lazio.
The Bianconeri took an early advantage through Dusan Vlahovic. Federico Chiesa doubled the lead for the home side who also had a flurry of chances.
The Biancocelesti threatened to pull off a comeback in the second half when Luis Alberto pounced on a poor pass from Gleison Bremer.
Nevertheless, Weston McKennie picked up Vlahovic who ended the visitors’ revolt rather swiftly with another goal.
2 Comments
If this Vlahovic good forms and scoring continues.. hope that something good written article(s) as it will show that past news or comment just to show our love for this team. Forza Juve!!
PS: I hope Martin U write at least one of those article(s).
He already di write it on another post. Great job, Martin!!