At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus earned their first home victory of the season at the expense of Lazio.

The Bianconeri took an early advantage through Dusan Vlahovic. Federico Chiesa doubled the lead for the home side who also had a flurry of chances.

The Biancocelesti threatened to pull off a comeback in the second half when Luis Alberto pounced on a poor pass from Gleison Bremer.

Nevertheless, Weston McKennie picked up Vlahovic who ended the visitors’ revolt rather swiftly with another goal.