Video – Watch the highlights from Juventus-Benfica in Youth League Semi Finals

April 26, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Last Friday, Juventus U-19 saw their historic run in the UEFA Youth League come to a dramatic end after suffering a defeat to Benfica in the Semi Finals following penalty shootouts.

The Portuguese scored two early goals, but found themselves in trouble when their goalkeeper received his marching orders for a bizarre challenge on Gabriele Mulazzi.

The Bianconeri found their way back in the second half with two stunning strikes from Angel Chibozo and Riccardo Turicchia. However, Matias Soulé saw his spot kick saved, as Benfica progressed to the final of the competition.

