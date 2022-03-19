Video – The highlights from Juventus U-19 vs Liverpool in Youth League quarter finals

Although the senior team once again disappointed in the Champions League, the Juventus U-19 side continues to ride high in the UEFA Youth League.

The Italians earned a historic qualification to the semi finals after overcoming Liverpool 2-0 at home.

Matias Soule’s provided a fabulous backheel assist for Fabio Miretti who broke the deadlock at the 66th minute.

Three minutes later, Miretti stole the ball in the middle before finding Gabriele Mulazzi on the right side. The winger stormed into the box before laying it towards the path of Ange Josuè Chibozo who managed to double the Old Lady’s lead.