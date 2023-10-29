On Saturday evening, Juventus snatched all three points against Hellas Verona thanks to a 97th-minute winner from Andrea Cambiaso.

The wingback came off the bench to cement himself as the ultimate hero by pouncing on the rebound to deliver the solitary goal of the night.

Moise Kean had scored a couple of goals himself, but two VAR reviews disallowed the striker’s brilliant efforts much to the dismay of the crowds at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men kept pushing for a winner and were eventually rewarded just before the final whistle.