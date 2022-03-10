Video – Watch the highlights from Juventus Women vs Roma Women

Last Saturday, Juventus Women hosted Roma in a crucial clash between the league leaders and their closest challengers.

The Bianconere took the lead at the 11th minute following a debacle that culminated in an own goal from Angelica Soffia.

However, the capital side didn’t want to leave Turin empty-handed, and eventually found the equalizer at the 61st minute through Paloma Lazaro.

Therefore, Juventus maintained their lead at the top of the Serie A table, but the Giallorosse are still breathing down their neck as they sit second with just three points behind.