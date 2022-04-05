Video – Watch the highlights from Juventus Women’s last UWCL clash

Women UWCL
April 5, 2022 - 7:15 pm

Last Thursday, Juventus Women travelled to Lyon for the second leg of the Champions League quarter finals.

The Italians had an advantage after winning the first leg 2-1 at home, but the French’s experience proved to be too much for the young Bianconere club.

OL scored two back-to-back goals in the first half before adding a third in the second half. Andrea Staskova pulled one back for the Old Lady in the second half, but it wasn’t enough, as Joe Montemurro’s girls left the competition with their heads held high.

