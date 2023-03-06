Club News

Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s 0-1 defeat in Roma

March 6, 2023 - 8:25 am

On Sunday, Juventus saw their positive run come to an end in an away defeat to Roma. In what played out as a tactical battle between the two managers, it was Jose Mourinho’s men who prevailed in the end.

While the Bianconeri were unlucky to hit the post on three occasions, Gianluca Mancini delivered the solitary goal of the encounter with a rare long-range effort. The Giallorossi hero then secured the result by provoking Moise Kean, resulting in an outrageous kick that earned the striker his marching orders.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Frattesi

Report – Juventus is battling Roma for two midfielders

March 5, 2023
Zaniolo

Juventus is watching former Serie A man in Turkey

March 5, 2023
locatelli

Juventus midfielder enters Liverpool’s shopping list

March 5, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.