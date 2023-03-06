Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s 0-1 defeat in Roma

On Sunday, Juventus saw their positive run come to an end in an away defeat to Roma. In what played out as a tactical battle between the two managers, it was Jose Mourinho’s men who prevailed in the end.

While the Bianconeri were unlucky to hit the post on three occasions, Gianluca Mancini delivered the solitary goal of the encounter with a rare long-range effort. The Giallorossi hero then secured the result by provoking Moise Kean, resulting in an outrageous kick that earned the striker his marching orders.