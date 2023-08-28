Last night, Juventus dropped two points at home by settling for a draw against Bologna. The visitors stunned the Allianz Stadium by taking the lead in the first half courtesy of Lewis Ferguson.

The Bianconeri weren’t able to create many chances throughout the match. Timothy Weah tested Lukasz Skorupski with a long-range effort.

Dusan Vlahovic thought he had equalized but VAR disallowed it for an offside on Adrien Rabiot.

Nevertheless, the Serbian then nodded home an exquisite cross from Samuel Iling-Junior, and this time, the goal stood.