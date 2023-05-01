Milik
Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s 1-1 draw in Bologna

May 1, 2023 - 8:30 am

After three league losses in a row, Juventus were hoping to get back to winning ways at the Renato Dall’Ara, but they were only able to secure a draw against Bologna.

Riccardo Orsolini broke the deadlock early on by converting a spot kick that he won himself. Arkadiusz Milik could have emulated this feat, but his dreadful execution left the Old Lady trailing.

The Polish striker eventually equalized from a low drive in the second half, but neither side was able to snatch a winner despite several chances.

