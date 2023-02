Yesterday, Spezia hosted Juventus at the Alberto Picco Stadium for what was a scrappy affair at times. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri managed to prevail and return home with three important points.

Filip Kostic sent an inviting cross to the box and Moise Kean connected with the volley to put the Old Lady in the lead.

Angel Di Maria replaced the Italian striker in the second half, and he doubled the lead with a low drive from the outside of the box to seal a 2-0 win.