Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s 3-0 win over Salernitana

February 8, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On Tuesday evening, Juventus produced what was arguably their best away display of the season as they emerged victorious over Salernitana with three unanswered goals.

Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock with an unstoppable spot kick that went beyond the reach of Guillermo Ochoa. His compatriot Filip Kostic snatched the second just before halftime.

In the second period, Vlahovic returned to complete the brace, while Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean were extremely close to adding their names to the scoresheet.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Francesco Calvo

Juventus CFO Calvo aims witty dig towards prosecutor following hatred revelation

February 8, 2023
Miretti

Positive updates on Fabio Miretti as medical tests rule out the worst

February 8, 2023
de sciglio

De Sciglio defends himself against jeers: “I haven’t done anything wrong”

February 8, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.