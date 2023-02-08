Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s 3-0 win over Salernitana

On Tuesday evening, Juventus produced what was arguably their best away display of the season as they emerged victorious over Salernitana with three unanswered goals.

Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock with an unstoppable spot kick that went beyond the reach of Guillermo Ochoa. His compatriot Filip Kostic snatched the second just before halftime.

In the second period, Vlahovic returned to complete the brace, while Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean were extremely close to adding their names to the scoresheet.