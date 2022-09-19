Club News

Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s away defeat to Monza

September 19, 2022 - 9:15 am

On Sunday, Monza hosted Juventus in Brianza as the two clubs clashed heads in their first ever Serie A meeting. At the end of the day, the Biancorossi secured their maiden league victory on their 7th attempt while the Old Lady suffered her first domestic defeat of the season.

Marco Landucci’s men had to play with a man down following the dismissal of Angel Di Maria due to a silly elbow on Armando Izzo. It was only a matter of time before the hosts managed to find a winner in what a cagey and uninspiring affair.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Raffaele Palladino

Even Palladino! Takeaways from Juve’s shameful display at Monza (Opinion)

September 19, 2022
landucci

Juventus assistant boss blames Benfica defeat for the loss to Monza

September 19, 2022
di maria

“It is purely my fault that we lost.” Di Maria apologises to Juventus for his red card.

September 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.