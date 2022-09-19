Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s away defeat to Monza

On Sunday, Monza hosted Juventus in Brianza as the two clubs clashed heads in their first ever Serie A meeting. At the end of the day, the Biancorossi secured their maiden league victory on their 7th attempt while the Old Lady suffered her first domestic defeat of the season.

Marco Landucci’s men had to play with a man down following the dismissal of Angel Di Maria due to a silly elbow on Armando Izzo. It was only a matter of time before the hosts managed to find a winner in what a cagey and uninspiring affair.