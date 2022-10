Following a string of negative results, Juventus rebounded with a solid victory over the hapless Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

It all started with a swift counter attack that ended with Filip Kostic’s first goal for the club.

Dusan Vlahovic played the provider’s role on the first goal, but then scored the second himself following an exquisite cross from Weston McKennie.

Few minutes later, Arkadiusz Milik stole the limelight with an absolute scorcher to make it 3-0.