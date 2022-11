On Sunday night, Juventus won a thrilling battle against their arch rivals Inter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Nerazzurri had the better chances in the first half, but fortunately for the Old Lady, they were wasteful in front of goal.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri were more clinical, pouncing on counter attacks to score two second-half goals via Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli, with Filip Kostic playing the provider’s role on both occasions.