Club News

Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s exciting win over Torino

March 1, 2023 - 10:00 am

On Tuesday evening, Juventus had to come from behind twice to earn a thrilling win over their rivals Torino in the Derby della Mole.

The Granata took the lead after minutes through Yann Karamoh but Juan Cuadrado replied for the home side. The same scenario occurred at the end of the first half with Antonio Sanabria and Danilo trading blows.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri proved to be the superior side in the second period, sealing the win with goals from Gleison Bremer and Adrien Rabiot.

