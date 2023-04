At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus earned a slim yet significant win over Sporting in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Portuguese arguably had the more dangerous chances in the first half, but Federico Gatti pounced on the rebound to score the solitary goal of the evening.

In the final minutes, Mattia Perin pulled off a miraculous double-save to maintain the Old Lady’s advantage ahead of next week’s meeting in Lisbon.