Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s friendly draw with Standard Liege

On Friday, Juventus hosted Standard Liege in their final friendly test before the campaign’s restart. After beating Arsenal and and Rijeka in their previous two outings, the Bianconeri had to settle for a draw against their Belgian opponents.

The first half saw chances on both ends, with Moise Kean having a goal disallowed and Fabio Miretti striking the post, but it was the visitors who took the lead when Danilo headed the ball past his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who came rushing out of his goal.

Nonetheless, Mattia Campagnon won a spot kick, allowing Matias Soulé to grab the equalizer in the second half.