Club News

Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s hard-fought win over Fiorentina

February 13, 2023 - 8:00 am

On Sunday evening, Juventus prevailed over Fiorentina with a solitary goal from Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman headed Angel Di Maria’s cross, and goal-line technology confirmed that goal.

In what was a sloppy affair, technology proved to be the ultimate star of the show, later ruling out a goal for each side for the slightest of margins. The semi-automated offside first caught Dusan Vlahovic who was hoping to score against his former employers, and then Gaetano Castrovilli who thought he had grabbed a late equalizer.

