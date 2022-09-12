Kean
Club News

Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s home draw against Salernitana

September 12, 2022 - 11:00 am

On Sunday evening, Juventus hosted Salernitana in what turned out to be a dramatic affair thanks to controversial late incidents.

The visitors stunned the Old Lady with two goals in the first 45 minutes. Antonio Candreva pounced on Pasquale Mazzocchi’s cross while Krzysztof Piatek doubled the lead from the spot.

Gleison Bremer pulled one back after the break, while Leonardo Bonucci jumped on the rebound of his own missed penalty to score an injury-time equalizer.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the last-gasp winner, but the referee ruled if out following VAR review due to an extremely dubious offside call.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

“I’m almost a meter onside” – Bonucci objects perplexing offside call

September 12, 2022
allegri

Max Allegri praises match official despite his dismissal

September 12, 2022
Juventus Salernitana

Opinion – Takeaways from Juve-Salernitana: Unjust call preserves fair result –

September 12, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.