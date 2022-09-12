Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s home draw against Salernitana

On Sunday evening, Juventus hosted Salernitana in what turned out to be a dramatic affair thanks to controversial late incidents.

The visitors stunned the Old Lady with two goals in the first 45 minutes. Antonio Candreva pounced on Pasquale Mazzocchi’s cross while Krzysztof Piatek doubled the lead from the spot.

Gleison Bremer pulled one back after the break, while Leonardo Bonucci jumped on the rebound of his own missed penalty to score an injury-time equalizer.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the last-gasp winner, but the referee ruled if out following VAR review due to an extremely dubious offside call.