Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s last-gasp defeat to Napoli

Last night, Juventus suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of their visitors Napoli, as Giacomo Raspadori came off the bench to snatch the last-gasp winner.

The Bianconeri held firm at the back while launching counter-attacks. Although they managed to put the ball in the back of the net on two occasions, Max Allegri’s men saw their two goals disallowed, including Angel Di Maria’s stunning effort, as VAR intervened after spotting a challenge on Arkadiusz Milik.