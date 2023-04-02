Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s slim win over Verona

On Saturday night, Juventus resumed their campaign with a routine win over their guests Hellas Verona.

While the performance was anything but inspiring, the Bianconeri did just enough to collect three important points and keep their positive run intact.

Moise Kean marked his return from suspension with a winning goal, replicating the scenario of the reverse fixture at the Bentegodi Stadium.

Gleison Bremer had a golden opportunity to double the Old Lady’s lead, but failed to convert in front of goal.