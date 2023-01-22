Chiesa Kean
Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s win over Monza in Coppa Italia

January 22, 2023 - 8:30 am

Prior to Friday’s judicial earthquake, Juventus had hosted Monza at the Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

Nicolo Fagioli came close early on, but he eventually combined with Matias Soulé to set up the opening goal. Weston McKennie delivered a sublime cross and Moise Kean did the rest. However, Mattia Valoti brought the visitors back on level terms from a corner kick.

Max Allegri unleashed the big guns in the second half, and it was Federico Chiesa who snatched the winner following a brilliant run and strike.

