Video – Watch the highlights from Udinese vs Juventus

On Sunday night, Juventus ended their chaotic 2022/23 campaign with an away win over Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

La Madama had the bulk of possession throughout the match, but could only rattle the post through Leonardo Bonucci’s header in the first half.

In the second period, Max Allegri’s men raised the tempo and created a flurry of chances, managing to snatch all three points thanks to Federico Chiesa’s solitary goal.

Juventus finish their campaign seventh in the standings due to a 10-point deduction.