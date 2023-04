On Sunday evening, Juventus suffered their second domestic defeat in a row, this time at the hands of their hosts Sassuolo.

Max Allegri started the match without some of his key players, but even the introduction of Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria in the second period didn’t uplift the shambolic performance.

Gregoire Defrel’s goal in the 64th minute separated the two sides while Adrien Rabiot’s header was the most dangerous opportunity for the Bianconeri.