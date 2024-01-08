The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a montage featuring some of the most fascinating skills from Bianconeri stars in 2023.

The compilation featured several entries from Federico Chiesa who worked his way back to his optimal physical condition throughout the year while enchanting the fans with flashes of brilliance and occasional strikes.

The video also included tricks and flicks from the likes of Angel Di Maria, Matias Soulé, Nicolo Fagioli, and Dusan Vlahovic among others.