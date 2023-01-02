di maria
Club News

Video – Watch the most spectacular skills from Juventus players in 2022

January 2, 2023 - 4:00 pm

The official Juventus channel uploaded a video containing a compilation from the most spectacular skills displayed by Max Allegri’s stars throughout the course of 2022.

The montage includes a plethora of backheels, but the most outrageous is arguably Paulo Dybala’s backheel nutmeg against Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

The video also includes Moise Kean’s no-look pass against Sampdoria, some neat dribbling from Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli’s deft combo in the Derby della Mole, and Angel Di Maria’s splendid turn against Lazio.

