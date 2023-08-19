The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing ten of the most fabulous goals scored by Filippo Inzaghi during his time in Turin.

The lethal striker joined the Bianconeri in 1997 as a replacement for Christian Vieri. The Italian eventually left for Milan in 2001 where he remained until his retirement in 2012.

The 50-year-old was an expert at poaching goals inside the penalty area but he still pulled off some spectacular strikes, including an acrobatic effort against Galatasaray.