Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Watch the Top 5 Juventus goals in Serie A this season

November 28, 2022 - 2:00 pm

After 15 rounds of action, Juve’s domestic campaign certainly had its ups and downs, but Max Allegri’s men still delivered some marvelous goals.

The official Serie A YouTube uploaded the best five Juventus goals from the first part of the campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic landed in top spot with his fantastic freekick against Roma. Astonishingly, he also delivered a similar one against Spezia which took the 4th spot.

Nicolò Fagioli’s curler and Arek Milik’s smashing strike complete the podium, while Angel Di Maria’s volley on the opening day landed 5th.

