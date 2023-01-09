Video – Watch The top five Juventus goals in December

The official Juventus Twitter account dropped a video featuring the top five goals scored by various Juventus squads during the month of December.

Although the senior men’s team only played three friendly matches during the month, they still had two entries: Samuel Iling-Junior against Arsenal and Moise Kean versus Rijeka.

However, Juventus Women had scored significantly more impressive goals thanks to Lineth Beerensteyn’s fabulous dribble and shot against Roma and Cristiana Girelli’s superb backheel in the Champions League.