Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus the lead against Cagliari this afternoon with a penalty and immediately dedicated the goal to his injured teammate, Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian defender sustained a long-term injury earlier this week during Juventus’ Champions League match against RB Leipzig, and it appears he may miss the rest of the season.

Bremer’s injury has clearly had an emotional impact on his teammates, as seen in their reaction to Vlahovic’s goal.

After scoring, Vlahovic quickly ran to the touchline, grabbed a Juventus shirt with Bremer’s name on it, and held it up in tribute.

It was a heartwarming moment that showed how much the team cares for their injured teammate.