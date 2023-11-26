Cometh the hour cometh the man, Dusan Vlahovic has turned up in the big game and cooly put Juventus one up against league leaders Inter Milan.

If Inter do not get back into the game then it will be Juve who will be the new league leaders at the end of the night.

There is still a long way to go in this match and no doubt the lads will now dig deep to keep Inter at bay, hopefully we can keep a clean sheet and guarantee the win.

Dusan Vlahovic puts Juventus ahead! 🔥 Federico Chiesa tees him up to make the first move against Inter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6XF1NybAPH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2023