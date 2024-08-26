Dusan Vlahovic grabbed his first goal of the season this evening against Verona, as Juve continues to gather momentum.

Verona had been playing well, but Juve started to find their rhythm and were unlucky not to have scored earlier, with an effort being disallowed.

The game is far from over, but it’s encouraging to see some attractive football, with Juventus looking dangerous on a consistent basis.

Check out one of the videos below and enjoy Vlahovic’s well-taken goal.

Dusan Vlahović takes on three defenders to score for Juventus 😳 pic.twitter.com/TH5D8EtieB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2024