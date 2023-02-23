Video – Watch wonderful Di Maria goal put Juve one up against Nantes

Juventus need to win in France tonight against Nantes if they want to progress to the next round and they have got off to a flyer thanks to Angel Di Maria’s fifth-minute opener.

It was a wonderful goal and puts Juve in the driving seat in this match, however, it is still very early in the game and we all know how Juve has a tendency to concede.

Watch the video below, you will truly appreciate the sublimeness of Di Maria

Watch and admire… Angel Di Maria 🤩 The Argentinian gives Juventus the lead at the Stade de la Beaujoire with a beautiful goal!#UEL pic.twitter.com/K7RfH1mUtW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023