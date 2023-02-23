di maria
Video – Watch wonderful Di Maria goal put Juve one up against Nantes

February 23, 2023 - 5:58 pm

Juventus need to win in France tonight against Nantes if they want to progress to the next round and they have got off to a flyer thanks to Angel Di Maria’s fifth-minute opener.

It was a wonderful goal and puts Juve in the driving seat in this match, however, it is still very early in the game and we all know how Juve has a tendency to concede.

Watch the video below, you will truly appreciate the sublimeness of Di Maria

 

 

