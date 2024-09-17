Juventus have kicked off their 2024/5 Champions League campaign against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven with a world-class goal from Kenan Yildiz.

The teenager made the goal himself and what a stunning goal it was, a fantastic shot that left the PSV goalkeeper completely stranded.

Juve have positively started the game and if they carry on as they have been doing then they will be picking up all three points this evening.

Watch one of the videos below of the Yildiz strike and judge how good it was.

Kenan Yıldız gets his first Champions League goal with an INCREDIBLE strike to give Juventus the lead against PSV 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AN7McIkHc3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024