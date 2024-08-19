Timothy Weah has unleashed a stunning strike to double Juventus’ lead against Como, signalling that he means business this season.

Surprisingly Como has had most of the possession, albeit slightly, however, it is Juventus that has looked far more dangerous in attack and it was only a matter of time before they extended their lead over the promotion side.

It is too early to say the game is in the bag but it is certainly looking good. Have a watch of one of the videos below and enjoy the beauty of Weah.

TIM WEAH GETS HIS FIRST SERIE A GOAL 💥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LjWB7lXzdJ — Golazo America (@GolazoAmerica) August 19, 2024