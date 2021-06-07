Video: Weston McKennie celebrates CONCACAF MVP award

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was instrumental in helping the USA to pick up the CONCACAF trophy this week, and was named the MVP for the tournament also.

The 22 year-old quickly became a fans favourite in Turin after joining the club from Schalke last summer, with Juve wasting little time in turning his initial loan deal into a permanent one.

McKennie has made a similar impact with his country in helping them to win the CONCACAF, the tournament which was initially scheduled to take place last summer, and his individual player award is a merit to him.

Weston McKennie, el jugador de la Juventus, fue elegido el MVP de la #NationsLeague de la CONCACAF y así celebró tras recibir el premio. 📹 @USMNT pic.twitter.com/gXIueiHzr1 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 7, 2021

There have been reports that we could well cash in on Weston this summer, but I for one hope those rumours prove to be false!

Patrick