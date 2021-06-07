Video: Weston McKennie celebrates CONCACAF MVP award

June 7, 2021 - 5:15 pm

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was instrumental in helping the USA to pick up the CONCACAF trophy this week, and was named the MVP for the tournament also.

The 22 year-old quickly became a fans favourite in Turin after joining the club from Schalke last summer, with Juve wasting little time in turning his initial loan deal into a permanent one.

McKennie has made a similar impact with his country in helping them to win the CONCACAF, the tournament which was initially scheduled to take place last summer, and his individual player award is a merit to him.

There have been reports that we could well cash in on Weston this summer, but I for one hope those rumours prove to be false!

