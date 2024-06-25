Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie revealed who would be part of a five-a-side team comprised of all-time USMNT stars.

The 26-year-old started the list with Fulham legend Clint Dempsey, before choosing himself.

The Texan also selected Christian Pulisic who is certainly the most renowned American player in the current day and age, having had spells with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea before joining Milan last summer.

McKennie also had to pick his Juventus teammate Timothy Weah, and finally opted for former Man United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard.