The official Juventus X account posted a brilliant Weston McKennie maneuver in the encounter against Frosinone.
The Bianconeri breezed past the Canarini by four goals to nil to book their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Arkadiusz Milik delivered a hattrick, while Kenan Yildiz added the fourth.
Nevertheless, McKennie cemented himself as a true protagonist by providing two sublime assists.
The American was in dazzling form, as portrayed by his astonishing dribbling sequence in the second half.
Wes wizardry 🧙♂️🪄 pic.twitter.com/IR4HepDvQA
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 13, 2024
1 Comment
Looking like the real Enzo Scifo out there!!!