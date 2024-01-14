The official Juventus X account posted a brilliant Weston McKennie maneuver in the encounter against Frosinone.

The Bianconeri breezed past the Canarini by four goals to nil to book their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Arkadiusz Milik delivered a hattrick, while Kenan Yildiz added the fourth.

Nevertheless, McKennie cemented himself as a true protagonist by providing two sublime assists.

The American was in dazzling form, as portrayed by his astonishing dribbling sequence in the second half.